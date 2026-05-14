FDA recalls 3,500 cases of chocolate milk over compromised cartons

Paying attention to item numbers, lot information, and retailer notices can make it easier to respond quickly when recalls occur.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall of more than 3,500 cases of Horizon Organic chocolate milk due to compromised packaging in some cartons.

Horizon Organic Dairy, LLC, initiated the recall on March 11, and the FDA later classified it as a Class II recall on May 5, according to AOL.

A Class II recall means the affected product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

The recall applies to shelf-stable 8-ounce cartons of Horizon Organic's Organic Lowfat Chocolate Milk Box with DHA Omega-3. The recalled items are sold in six- and 18-pack formats.

According to the FDA, the recalled products were distributed in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Oregon. Consumers can identify the recalled milk by checking for item number 136518 on the Horizon Organic Dairy packaging.

Neither Horizon Organic nor the FDA has publicly detailed the specific packaging issue, but the Class II designation indicates regulators believe consumers should avoid drinking the affected milk.

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The FDA said no other Horizon Organic products are included in the recall.

Packaging failures can quickly become food-safety risks, especially for shelf-stable products that depend on sealed cartons to block contaminants and preserve freshness.

If that protective barrier is compromised, the milk may no longer be safe to consume.

For families, especially those who buy lunchbox-friendly milk cartons in bulk, recalls like this can create confusion and waste while raising understandable concerns about what may already be sitting in kitchen cabinets or pantries.

Food recalls also point to broader issues. While a single recall may appear isolated, incidents like this can signal deeper problems within large-scale food production systems, including quality control, supply-chain pressure, weak oversight, or lapses in safety procedures.

That is why timely public alerts and clear communication are so important. Consumers need enough information to respond quickly and confidently.

The FDA's Class II designation signals that regulators consider the issue a meaningful consumer-safety concern.

Anyone with the recalled chocolate milk should inspect the packaging details carefully and avoid consuming the product.

Consumers are advised to separate the recalled cartons from unaffected items and follow retailer or manufacturer guidance regarding disposal or refunds.

More broadly, experts recommend staying informed about FDA food recall alerts, especially for shelf-stable and packaged products that may remain in homes for weeks or months.

Paying attention to item numbers, lot information, and retailer notices can make it easier to respond quickly when recalls occur.

Greater transparency from food companies and regulators is also important. Clearer explanations about what failed, where products were distributed, and what consumers should do next can help reduce risk and maintain public trust when food-safety problems arise.

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