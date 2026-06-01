Home baker says now is the perfect time to start this $11 homemade gift for the holidays

If you're looking for a thoughtful handmade holiday gift, one Reddit user says late spring is the perfect time to get started on this recipe.

In a popular post on the r/Frugal subreddit, a baker shared a simple DIY vanilla extract recipe that costs about $11 per bottle and can be ready by the holiday baking season.

The post laid out a straightforward plan for making homemade vanilla extract months ahead of the holidays. The idea is simple: combine four to six vanilla beans with either vodka or bourbon in an 8.5-ounce bottle, store it in a cool, dark place, and let time do the rest.

The poster estimated the total cost of all supplies — including bottles, vanilla beans, and alcohol — to be around $11 per gift. They said they usually start in early June and give the bottles as gifts around late November or early December.

The extract can be used after about two months, but waiting six months or longer gives it a better flavor. Several commenters agreed, with one saying they prefer to let it steep for at least nine months for a richer extract.

This kind of DIY gift idea can help homeowners trying to save money during the holidays while still delivering thoughtful gifts to loved ones.

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Vanilla extract is a pantry staple for home bakers, and making it well in advance means people can use it in cookies, cakes, and other holiday treats.

Reusable swing-top bottles, bulk vanilla beans, and a homemade approach can also cut down on excess packaging and wasteful disposable holiday gifts.

Because the recipe is flexible, people can tailor it to their budget and taste. Commenters mentioned using rum for more caramel-like notes, while others said vodka remains the standard go-to option.

Starting now gives the extract months to develop flavor. For anyone behind schedule, commenters mentioned that there are recipes that involve a pressure cooker or sous vide machine that can speed up the process.

"I've got one brewing!" one user mentioned.

"I make these every year and they are always such a hit!" another said.

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