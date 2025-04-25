Traveler shares honest review after visiting one-of-a-kind hotel high in the mountains: 'Saved to my list'

"For anyone commenting on the price, this place is [an] incredible value."

A viral social media video is taking viewers to new heights. The Instagram Reel, shared by Ben Brown and Ciara Doyle (@goinggreenmedia), revealed a unique dining and vacation experience.

They shared footage from what they called "the highest vegan hotel in the world," which has already turned heads for its elevation and its innovation.

Nestled in the Dolomites, an Italian mountain range, Paradiso Pure Living is a fully plant-based, eco-conscious retreat that promises nature, nourishment, and peace. The creators encouraged their viewers to consider vegan and environmentally conscious tourism the next time they go on vacation.

"At 2000 meters up, this fully vegan hotel is serving up some of the most delicious plant-based dishes we have ever tried," the caption reads. "Think mouthwatering pasta and pizzas, seitan steaks, and decadent desserts!"

Tourism has a significant impact on the environment. From depleting water sources and local resources to land degradation and pollution, the choices you make have a significant impact on the environment.

Traditional resorts often rely heavily on imported goods and meat-based menus that carry high environmental footprints. In contrast, destinations such as Paradiso Pure Living are pioneering a new model — one wherein minimalism, plant-based nutrition, and local sourcing work together to reduce impact.

By choosing your next vacation responsibly, you can be not just environmentally conscious but also have an unforgettable experience.

"This is the perfect place for year round adventure," the users said. "Holidays don't need to be about extravagance and excess; instead, they can focus on sharing fun experiences, great food, and quality time enjoying the beauty of nature with those you love."

"Saved to my list! Every vegans dream hotel I'm sure," one commenter wrote.

"I was just there! For anyone commenting on the price this place is [an] incredible value," another said. "It is fine dining at its very best."

