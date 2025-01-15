Chef shares quick and easy 'genius' hack to keep your herbs fresh for longer: 'Such a game-changer'

"I've wasted so many herbs over the years — never again!"

Fresh herbs can elevate any dish, but they often wilt before you get a chance to use them all. TikTok creator Sisi Yemmie (@sisiyemmie) has shared a game-changing hack to preserve your herbs, ensuring they stay fresh and flavorful for much longer. This trick not only saves money but also reduces food waste — a win for your wallet and the planet.

The scoop

In her TikTok video, Sisi demonstrates an easy method to save herbs before they spoil. Her process involves chopping the herbs, placing them in an ice cube tray, and covering them with olive oil.

"This way, you always have fresh herbs ready to use, and nothing goes to waste," Yemmie says in the clip.

Once frozen, the herb cubes can be stored in a freezer bag, making them convenient to grab whenever you need them for cooking. Whether it's basil, parsley, cilantro, or dill, this hack works for a variety of fresh herbs.

How it's helping

This hack's most immediate benefit is its simplicity — it turns a potentially wasted ingredient into a time-saving cooking shortcut. By freezing herbs in oil, you eliminate the need to chop and prepare fresh herbs every time you cook, which is especially helpful for busy weeknights.

From an environmental perspective, the hack addresses the issue of food waste. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food waste accounts for 30-40% of the food supply in the U.S., with fresh produce being a significant contributor. Preserving herbs in this way ensures they don't end up in the trash, helping reduce landfill contributions and associated greenhouse gases that landfills emit into the atmosphere.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were generally positive about Sisi's herb-saving hack, with one commenter writing, "This is genius! I've wasted so many herbs over the years — never again!"

Another chimed in, "I tried this with basil and parsley, and it worked perfectly. Such a game-changer!"

Others shared their own variations, like freezing herbs in water for soups or using melted butter instead of oil for a richer flavor. A few skeptics wondered if the hack would alter the taste of the herbs, but most users confirmed it doesn't compromise the flavor.

Sisi's herb hack is a simple yet effective way to make the most of your fresh ingredients. With a little prep, you can save time, reduce waste, and always have flavorful herbs on hand for your next culinary creation.

For more tips on reducing food waste, check out The Cool Down's information on keeping food fresh longer and doing more with leftovers.

