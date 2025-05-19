Expert gardener demonstrates genius hack for unlimited amounts of free herbs: 'Great tip'

Performing this simple yet effective hack is a great way to save money.

TikTok user JoesGarden (@joesgarden) demonstrated how simply cutting fully grown herbs just above the node is a great way to harvest the fully grown herb while allowing the plant to grow back.

The scoop

To pull off this hack, you simply need one of your fully grown herb plants and a pair of scissors.

As Joe demonstrates, you simply cut the plant just above the node, which is the section where the branches of the plant meet. This allows for the herb to sprout again in the same spot.

"This will also work for mint and many other herbs," Joe said.

How it's helping

Performing this simple yet effective hack is a great way to save money on buying more herbs after they're harvested. This is also great for limiting waste on seeds and plants, as a single herb can be harvested multiple times.

Gardening offers a multitude of benefits. Growing your own fruits and vegetables can lead to significant cost savings down the line. By growing produce at home, you will reduce your grocery expenses and gain access to fresh, organic options that won't cost a premium.

However, be sure to avoid harmful chemicals when growing your own food.

Gardening has also been linked to numerous mental and physical health benefits. The act of nurturing plants can alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression. Spending time in green spaces is a great way to improve overall emotional well-being.

Gardening is also a form of light exercise. Tasks like digging, planting, and weeding enhance cardiovascular fitness. The fresh produce is also a great source of fiber and vitamins that can be challenging to find in most food. Not to mention, all the time spent outdoors is a great way to increase vitamin D levels through sun exposure.

Beyond personal gains, gardening is also great for the environment. Home gardens contribute to biodiversity, support pollinators, and reduce carbon footprints.

Starting your own garden is easy, and there are plenty of online guides to help.

What everyone's saying

The comments under Joe's hack are filled with gratitude, discussions, and personal gardening experiences.

"Great tip," one person said.

Another user commented, "I'm growing basil right now, and the growth stopped quite a bit after [repotting] it. Still waiting for the first offshoots to grow long enough to prune."

