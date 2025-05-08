Survey reveals unexpected 'paradox' of healthy eating for everyday shoppers: 'Not just about buying the right products'

"A one-point increase on our nutrition scale corresponded to a 17.6% reduction in food waste."

A new Australian study has uncovered yet another compelling reason for consumers to adopt healthy eating habits. The study, posted on ScienceDirect and published in the journal Resources, Conservation and Recycling, found that people who make nutrition-conscious food choices aren't just boosting their health; they are helping the planet, too.

In an article in The Conversation explaining the results, researchers described the link between healthy eating and reduced food waste as "a paradox." They found that those who plan their diets for better health produce significantly less food waste. Conversely, those who prioritize sustainability don't always meet their own expectations.

The study surveyed the eating habits of 1,030 Australians in Adelaide and was selected to be representative of the Australian population as a whole. The health-conscious shoppers planned ahead, made lists, and avoided overbuying and thus wasting food.

"A one-point increase on our nutrition scale corresponded to a 17.6% reduction in food waste, compared to people with lower scores on the nutrition scale," the researchers wrote.

Food waste is hardly a problem unique to Australia. As the U.N. Environment Programme reports, despite nearly 800 million people facing food insecurity, over 1 billion meals were wasted every day in 2022.

All that needless waste can contribute to economic and environmental disaster. The World Bank estimates the financial loss is about $1 trillion. That's roughly equivalent to the GDP of Saudi Arabia, the 19th largest economy in the world.

Food waste also generates harmful heat-trapping pollution, making it the "third largest emitter globally if it were a country," as the World Bank notes.

Healthy eating is just one of several effective ways to reduce food waste. For example, inedible food scraps can be put to excellent use as a nutrient-rich fertilizer in your garden.

Scientists are also exploring several innovative solutions to address food waste, including using artificial intelligence during the growing stage to maximize crop output.

Still, as the study's authors noted in The Conversation, people may find it easier to be motivated when they work toward being healthier and saving money.

"Ultimately, developing a more sustainable food system is not just about buying the right products. It's about how we manage, prepare, and consume them," they wrote.

