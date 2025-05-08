  • Food Food

Survey reveals unexpected 'paradox' of healthy eating for everyday shoppers: 'Not just about buying the right products'

"A one-point increase on our nutrition scale corresponded to a 17.6% reduction in food waste."

by Michael Muir
"A one-point increase on our nutrition scale corresponded to a 17.6% reduction in food waste."

Photo Credit: iStock

A new Australian study has uncovered yet another compelling reason for consumers to adopt healthy eating habits. The study, posted on ScienceDirect and published in the journal Resources, Conservation and Recycling, found that people who make nutrition-conscious food choices aren't just boosting their health; they are helping the planet, too.

In an article in The Conversation explaining the results, researchers described the link between healthy eating and reduced food waste as "a paradox." They found that those who plan their diets for better health produce significantly less food waste. Conversely, those who prioritize sustainability don't always meet their own expectations.

The study surveyed the eating habits of 1,030 Australians in Adelaide and was selected to be representative of the Australian population as a whole. The health-conscious shoppers planned ahead, made lists, and avoided overbuying and thus wasting food. 

"A one-point increase on our nutrition scale corresponded to a 17.6% reduction in food waste, compared to people with lower scores on the nutrition scale," the researchers wrote

Food waste is hardly a problem unique to Australia. As the U.N. Environment Programme reports, despite nearly 800 million people facing food insecurity, over 1 billion meals were wasted every day in 2022.  

All that needless waste can contribute to economic and environmental disaster. The World Bank estimates the financial loss is about $1 trillion. That's roughly equivalent to the GDP of Saudi Arabia, the 19th largest economy in the world. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Food waste also generates harmful heat-trapping pollution, making it the "third largest emitter globally if it were a country," as the World Bank notes

Healthy eating is just one of several effective ways to reduce food waste. For example, inedible food scraps can be put to excellent use as a nutrient-rich fertilizer in your garden. 

Scientists are also exploring several innovative solutions to address food waste, including using artificial intelligence during the growing stage to maximize crop output. 

Still, as the study's authors noted in The Conversation, people may find it easier to be motivated when they work toward being healthier and saving money

Do you worry about how much food you throw away?

Definitely 😭

Sometimes 😢

Not really 😞

Never 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Ultimately, developing a more sustainable food system is not just about buying the right products. It's about how we manage, prepare, and consume them," they wrote. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x