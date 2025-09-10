Experts warn of major disappointment for chocolate lovers this year: 'We either reduce the amount … or remove it altogether'

The decline comes as a double blow to chocolate companies.

There's a new problem for chocolate lovers — and it's not calories or cavities. The world's biggest hazelnut crop is slumping, raising concerns for chocolate companies and consumers alike.

What's happening?

The worst spring frost in years has led to two things: a projected fall in Turkey's hazelnut harvest and a price hike, according to the Luxembourg Times. Analysts forecast the output will drop from 717,000 tons in 2024 to 453,000 tons this year.

This decline comes as a double blow to chocolate companies, as weather conditions in Ghana and the Ivory Coast pushed cocoa prices to record highs in December 2024, per the Luxembourg Times.

While some chocolate makers have tried to cope with the rising cocoa prices by adding more fillings like fruit, nuts, and caramel, poor hazelnut crops create yet another challenge.

For example, Turkish confectionery firm Tayas Gida cut the hazelnut content in some chocolate bars from 30% to 10%.

"As the hazelnut price increases, we either reduce the amount we use or remove it altogether," said Kazim Tayci, the company's vice chairman.

Why is this important?

Hazelnuts aren't just a beloved part of chocolate spreads and bars — they're a livelihood for thousands of farmers and a key piece of a multibillion-dollar industry.

When extreme weather damages crops, it creates ripple effects: farmers struggle with lower yields, companies face higher costs, and shoppers see fewer options or steeper prices at the store.

Food instability also puts more pressure on already stressed supply chains. Rising prices for everyday treats like chocolate may seem like a minor inconvenience. However, they are a warning sign that our food systems are becoming increasingly fragile.

Other crops — from wine grapes to coffee — have faced similar setbacks in recent years, showing that this isn't a one-off problem.

What's being done about it?

Chocolate makers are adjusting their recipes and seeking new suppliers to maintain product availability on shelves. At the same time, Turkish farmer groups are pressing for increased support to help stabilize prices and protect growers' incomes.

Shoppers can play a role too. Choosing treats made with responsibly sourced nuts and cocoa signals to companies that people care about sustainable farming and want long-term solutions instead of quick fixes.

When businesses and communities respond in kind, it shows that innovation and support can help secure the future of the foods we love.

