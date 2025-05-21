Gardener reveals unconventional tips for thriving plants in summer heat: 'Throw the rules out the window'

A gardener took to TikTok to share tips on how to effectively grow leafy greens in hot weather.

The scoop

Guru's Garden (@guru_says) shared the helpful hints for growing in the summer heat.

"You must employ unconventional strategies if you want your garden to survive in the extreme heat this summer will bring," the caption stated, noting the creator lives in zone 9B.

First, she explains you should plant greens close together, despite recommendations that they be spaced two feet apart. This allows the plants to provide shade for each other while also helping the soil retain moisture much better than it would normally.

She also says it's important to plant in the shade, to keep the plants out of direct sunlight as much as possible. Building your bed under tree cover or near a fence will help with that, and if shade is in short supply in your garden, you can erect a lean-to to keep the greens from getting scorched in the midday sun and heat. Lastly, she says it's important to water them daily.

How it's helping

Greens can be a tricky thing to grow in certain parts of the country. They thrive in cooler temperatures, and while they can be grown in heat, you run the risk they will turn bitter. This is because in the heat they begin a process called bolting, wherein they shift from growing leaves to producing seeds and reproducing.

Growing them in the shade, and in close proximity to one another, helps stave off this transition and will ensure your greens stay tasty and delicious all year round.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved these tips.

"Good lookin out. Thanks!" one said.

"Did this this year and all my greens are doing so much better than previous years already!" another wrote.

"Especially in places like Arizona, you have to garden differently," a third user said, to which Guru replied: "Oh for sure! Throw the rules out the window!"

