As beef prices climb, frugal cooks are swapping ground beef for turkey, and freezing clearance meat

"Saves a little money and it's a little healthier."

Ground beef's price climb is prompting more shoppers to look for cheaper dinner-table substitutes.

One recent Reddit discussion focused on a simple strategy for trimming grocery costs: swap in ground turkey when it is cheaper, and freeze marked-down meat when you find it.

What's happening?

Instead of paying what they said was more than $6 a pound for 80/20 ground beef, the original poster opted for 3 pounds of 85/15 ground turkey for $8.

That works out to about $2.67 per pound. Over a 3-pound purchase, that is more than $10 less than buying beef priced above $6 per pound.

The poster said that "it works for pretty much all the same recipes. Hamburger helper, burgers, spaghetti, fried rice, and so many more delicious beef staples."

They also suggested watching for last-day meat markdowns and freezing anything that will not be cooked right away.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Replies showed that the savings are not the same everywhere.

Some commenters said turkey costs roughly as much as beef in their area, and the conversation broadened to other options, including ground pork, ground chicken, lentils, and grinding meat at home.

Why does it matter?

A big takeaway from the thread was that the cost of protein depends heavily on where you shop.

One commenter wrote, "I just checked my local store, turkey was 4.99 per lb, which was the same as the cheapest beef. Pork was 3.29 per lb."

For shoppers who have freezer space and know they will use what they buy, freezing clearance meat can make those price breaks go further. It may also help reduce food waste by allowing people to stock up when prices dip briefly.

What can I do?

Check unit prices for different proteins each time you shop, rather than assuming one type of meat will always be the lowest-cost option. In one store, turkey may beat beef by a wide margin; somewhere else, pork or chicken may be the better value.

Commenters also shared ways to make the substitution more appealing.

One person suggested blending meats: "I often make my meatloaf with half ground beef and half ground turkey and it just tastes like beef. Saves a little money and it's a little healthier."

Others recommended using bolder seasoning, taco spices, bouillon, or adding lentils or mushrooms to make a pound go further.

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