'It's alarming': Study finds 'forever chemicals' in every Tesco food sample tested

"Tesco must stop profiteering on the back of the nation's health."

Fresh concern is growing over "forever chemicals" in the food supply after every grocery store food item examined in a study was found to be contaminated with PFAS.

What happened?

According to New Food Magazine, the University of Birmingham carried out a pilot study commissioned by the nonprofit environmental group Foodrise that examined a range of Tesco meat, dairy, and fish products in the United Kingdom. PFAS were found across the board.

Among the tested products, Tesco boneless cod fillets recorded the highest levels of PFAS, while Tesco sardines in brine had the next highest.

The study also highlighted turkey sausages, tinned hot dogs, smoked mackerel fillets, and whole milk. New Food Magazine noted that even very small amounts of PFAS detected in food can accumulate in the body over time.

Dr. Mohamed Abdallah, chair in environmental chemistry at the University of Birmingham, told the magazine that "It's alarming that PFAS were detected in every single food sample tested."

Foodrise executive director Carina Millstone criticized Tesco after seeing the research, saying: "We at Foodrise are shocked and angry that Tesco, which last year raked in £65 billion [$86 billion] in revenue, is selling its millions of customers foodstuffs containing harmful PFAS."

Millstone added, "Tesco must stop profiteering on the back of the nation's health and take immediate steps to remove all forever chemicals from its products."

Why does it matter?

PFAS are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products because they resist heat, oil, and water, but they can remain in soil, water, wildlife, and human bodies for long periods.

Scores of studies have associated PFAS exposure with serious health risks, including some cancers, immune suppression, infertility, and even developmental problems.

Of course, a single product with a PFAS reading does not necessarily mean someone is in imminent danger, but widespread contamination across multiple food categories suggests regulators and retailers may need stronger checks and balances.

Meanwhile, a Tesco spokesperson said, "We take the safety of our products very seriously. Our products and packaging are safe and comply with relevant UK and EU legislation.

"We have reviewed the claims from Foodrise and the products they tested are below legal limits for PFAS. Own Brand products tested for PFAS as part of our own testing programme comply with relevant legal limits."

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