New consumer trend shows Americans are preparing for harder times

"People are becoming highly strategic about where they find value and where they reward themselves."

Americans are shopping as if the future is uncertain — because, for many households, it feels that way.

In grocery aisles, caution and comfort are showing up side by side. People are loading up on canned goods and other pantry staples, then adding a few small luxuries to make the present feel a little easier.

What happened?

According to a report from Inc., the 2026 Food and Beverage Trend report from the trend forecasters at Quench points to a distinctly 2026 mindset: get ready for harder times, but don't give up every treat.

The report says economic strain and global uncertainty are influencing daily choices, leading Americans to rely more on durable, shelf-stable foods.

That means more shoppers are filling their pantries with items that feel practical and reassuring.

However, shoppers are not sticking only to no-frills basics. Many are also buying premium products that provide a bit of pleasure, such as artisanal sardines — still shelf-stable, but fancy enough to feel like a reward.

"The most eye-opening trend for us [is] affordable indulgence, because it shows consumers are living in two realities at once. People are still worried about inflation and watching their budgets closely, but they're not willing to eliminate enjoyment altogether," Ami Lawson, Quench's managing director, said, as reported by Inc.

Why does it matter?

The trend reflects how many people are responding to financial pressure, uncertainty, and the sense that they need to be more self-sufficient. Shelf-stable foods can help households reduce waste, stretch budgets, and keep meals on hand during disruptions, whether that means a tight month, a storm, or a supply issue.

It also shows that people are not buying only for survival — they are buying for comfort. A small luxury can feel easier to justify than a major purchase, especially when the economy feels shaky.

Inc noted that this is not the first time the trend has appeared in the U.S., citing that during the Great Depression, while industrial production experienced a major downturn, consumers increased cosmetic purchases.

"People are becoming highly strategic about where they find value and where they reward themselves," Lawson said.

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