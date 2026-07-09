Shopper quit $7 orange juice, then others named the groceries they can't justify anymore

"The price went up, shrinkflation struck, quality went down, or all three."

One shopper's breaking point at the supermarket was a bottle of orange juice priced at nearly $7.

What's happening?

In a post on Reddit, the original poster wrote: "Is there one grocery item you used to buy all the time but now you just stop buying it because price go up too much? For me it was orange juice." They noted one bottle cost almost $7, saying: "I just cannot do it anymore. I drink water now."

They added it makes them a little sad even though it's only a small thing because it adds up so much when you're buying every week.

Across the thread, people pointed to other groceries they have dropped from their regular shopping lists because the cost no longer feels worth it.

Among the items mentioned were beef, meat more broadly, chocolate, soda, coffee, and yogurt.

"I haven't bought beef regularly for a while now," one commenter said.

Another wrote: "Considering quitting soda. That s*** is not on sale for $6 for 12 cans. It used to be 5/$10."

A third described why chocolate no longer makes their cut, stating, "The price went up, shrinkflation struck, quality went down, or all three."

Why does it matter?

Inflation is reshaping daily routines, not just big one-time purchases. The items getting cut are not luxuries but familiar staples: a breakfast drink, sweet treat, pack of meat, or carton of yogurt.

The comments reflected a sense that shoppers are paying more while getting less, whether through higher prices, smaller packages, or lower quality.

Swapping expensive juice for water, cutting back on soda, or buying less beef can lower weekly costs.

Many people do not see these changes as lifestyle upgrades so much as reluctant adjustments.

What can I do?

The discussion included a handful of lower-cost substitutes for commonly purchased items.

For orange juice, commenters brought up frozen concentrate, store-brand versions, and powdered drink packets.

Some of the ideas centered on making more food at home instead of buying prepared versions every week.

Redditors mentioned homemade yogurt and bread, and for fizzy drinks, some suggested a SodaStream-style setup or large bottles instead of individual cans.

For people facing tighter budgets, commenters also mentioned community resources such as Buy Nothing groups and food pantries.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.