Budget-savvy mom reveals her best hack for dramatically slashing grocery costs: 'Prices are 40-70% off'

"You will love digging through what's on the … site!"

Taking a trip to the grocery store is unfortunately becoming increasingly expensive for the average family. Luckily, one budget expert has tested a grocery service that just might save your bank account.

The scoop

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index increased by roughly 2.7% to 3.0% over the previous year. This includes grocery prices, which also climbed around 3% over the same time frame.

Crystal Paine, also known as the Money Saving Mom, shared a unique solution for anyone looking for some relief. She shared her thoughts in a blog post on Martie, an online grocer that offers items at discounted prices.

"They advertise that most of their prices are 40-70% off retail and I found that to be pretty true," Paine wrote.

So what's the catch?

How it's helping

In an effort to reduce food waste, Martie offers products that are overstocked, near expiration, or have packaging changes at significantly lower prices. These items generally consist of shelf-stable canned goods, snack foods, pasta, and everyday household items like candles and tissues.

As Paine noted, this can sometimes limit the selection of items for sale.

"Since this is an online discount store, you'll never know for sure what they'll have in stock, they do limit some purchases, and all items are usually expiring within a few weeks to a few months," added Paine.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 30-40% of the food supply ends up as waste. This accounts for billions of dollars in losses and further contributes to food insecurity in the country.

By offering highly discounted food items that would normally get thrown away, Martie is attempting to reduce that waste. And with some deals saving customers up to 80% off certain items, the company might be able to reduce your food bill as well.

What everyone's saying

Purchasing food that is near its expiration date might seem like a gamble, but as Paine explained, it's all about personal preference.

"But if you're like me and don't necessarily see expiration dates on shelf stable items as hard and fast rules and/or you can use items up or stick them in the freezer, you will love digging through what's on the Martie site!" she exclaimed.

When you find a product with a "sell by" or "best by" date that has expired, it doesn't always mean that the food isn't safe to eat. According to the USDA, manufacturers include dates on food products to help customers know when they can expect their purchase to taste as good as it possibly can.

This means that depending on a food item's ingredients, you can safely consume a product well after the date has come and gone. However, this only relates to shelf-stable canned items and dry goods, such as the products offered on Martie.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.