Food bank potatoes spark warning online after user asks if green spuds are still safe to eat

A Reddit user hoping not to waste green potatoes from a food bank asked for advice on using them for something besides cooking.

In a post on Reddit's r/Frugal, the original poster said one batch of potatoes was green, and some had started to feel soft. They wanted to avoid throwing away food but didn't want to risk getting sick.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Commenters quickly explained that the green color is usually a sign the potatoes were exposed to light. That can trigger a buildup of solanine, a natural toxin.

Several people pointed out, as one commenter in the original thread noted, that potatoes can be eaten right after harvest. Waiting longer will not make green ones safer.

The OP later updated the thread, saying, "Green potatoes are bad guys. I don't believe I have to say this but don't eat green potatoes. I was never asking if green potatoes are ok to eat. I know they make me sick as well as others, I also have a weak stomach so I get very sick."

That helped shift the discussion toward how the OP could actually use the potatoes in gardening.

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If a potato's greenness is minimal, you may be able to cut the green off and eat the white or yellow parts of the potato. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as cited by The Pioneer Woman, stated that you shouldn't eat green potato parts at all. When in doubt, it's best to play it safe.

And if you have a garden, you're better off using them there. With a little outdoor space or even a grow bag, you could turn otherwise inedible potatoes into a future harvest. And that could save money on seed potatoes and a later trip to the store.

This post highlights two pressures many households are dealing with at once: food waste and rising grocery costs. When food bank items or discounted produce start to look questionable, it makes sense that people would want to save them if they can.

But as commenters and the OP noted, green potatoes can cause stomach issues and worse illnesses. A low-cost meal could turn into an expensive hospital visit.

It's unclear if the light exposure to the potatoes might have happened at the food bank or in the OP's home. Either way, keeping potatoes in a dark place can help prevent greening before it starts.

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