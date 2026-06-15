A Los Angeles neighbor had grapefruit on the tree, and a Buy Nothing post gave the block a harvest

A single fruit tree in Los Angeles became a neighborhood harvest after one resident shared extra grapefruit through a local Buy Nothing group.

What happened?

On June 8, the Buy Nothing Project highlighted a Los Angeles exchange in which grapefruit from one neighbor's tree was offered to nearby neighbors through the group's sharing network.

The Instagram post shared a photo of homegrown grapefruit being given away locally. It illustrated the kind of close-to-home sharing that defines the Buy Nothing movement, with surplus produce reaching neighbors who could use it instead of sitting unused.

"A neighbor in Los Angeles had grapefruit on the tree and shared them with their Buy Nothing community. Just like that. What's growing near you?" the post was captioned.

The exchange is especially fitting in a place like Los Angeles, where backyard and curbside fruit trees often produce more than a single household can reasonably use.

Why does it matter?

Free fresh produce from a neighbor can help stretch a budget, reduce waste, and make healthy food more accessible.

There is an environmental benefit as well. When edible food is shared rather than thrown away, it helps reduce waste and make the most of what has already been grown. And because the fruit is local, it avoids the packaging and transportation often associated with store-bought produce.

These exchanges can also strengthen neighborhood ties by fostering trust, generosity, and connection among people living near one another.

What can I do?

If you have extra produce, herbs, seedlings, or even pantry staples, a local sharing group can be an easy place to offer them. Buy Nothing groups, neighborhood message boards, and mutual-aid networks are all designed to help useful items find a home nearby.

If you do not have something to give right now, you can still participate by joining a local group and keeping an eye out for offers. Many people receive food, furniture, or household items simply because a neighbor had more than they needed.

If you have fruit trees or a garden, posting a clear photo and a quick note about what is available can be enough to get started. It also helps to mention pickup details and whether the food has been freshly picked.

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