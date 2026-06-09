Video allegedly showing rats inside Gordon Ramsay steakhouse sparks backlash

"Mice and rats exist everywhere humans do. Just because you don't see them, doesn't mean they aren't there."

A video posted on TikTok has gained traction online after allegedly capturing a couple of rats scurrying around Gordon Ramsay Steak in Richmond, British Columbia.

Attention increased after the person behind the post shared a receipt indicating that only $100 was taken off a bill of about $700, according to the Daily Dot.

After spreading on TikTok, the video was also discussed on Reddit, where some users questioned whether the footage was genuine or if someone brought in the animals for shock value.

No public statement had been issued by Gordon Ramsay Restaurants or by Great Canadian Entertainment, the parent company of River Rock Casino Resort, the Daily Dot noted. However, Ramsay himself later posted a comment on a clip saying, "My team and I will look into this."

Restaurants around the world deal with pest issues that can affect public health, food safety, and shared spaces in the surrounding community. Building conditions, waste handling, and neighboring tenants can all influence whether pests become a recurring problem.

"Mice and rats exist everywhere humans do," one Reddit commenter wrote. "Just because you don't see them, doesn't mean they aren't there."

However, as human populations grow and cities, suburbs, and infrastructure continue to expand into previously undeveloped areas, interactions between people and wildlife are becoming more common.

Development can fragment habitats and bring homes, roads, and recreation areas closer to the places where animals live, increasing the likelihood of encounters. While many of these interactions are harmless, they can also create challenges, such as health and food safety concerns for people as species adapt to living alongside expanding human communities.

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