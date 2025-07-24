Expert gardener shares 'ancient secret' for thriving plants: 'Wish I had known this before'

"Infinite garlic glitch. I just picked about 10k of them."

A TikToker revealed an exceptional way to utilize garlic bulbils to yield unstoppable garlic that tastes better and saves you money.

"I'm going to show you an ancient gardener secret that nobody seems to know about on here," Mike Hoag (@transformativeadventures) said.

The scoop

Mike explained that if you grow hard neck garlic, have a look at "the best and most useful part of the garlic plant," the bulbil on the top of the stem.

Just take off the garlic bulbils and open them up. To get the best out of garlic bulbils, throw them directly into a dish for "the sweetest, mildest, and most medicinal garlic flavoring." Mike suggests putting the bulbils in butter or olive oil to start a scrumptious meal.

Harvesting these bulbils adds 50% to your garlic yield, according to Mike.

How it's helping

Mike explains the multiple benefits that come from harvesting bulbils. They bring more garlic, which can save home cooks dozens of dollars a year since they don't need to keep purchasing garlic. Indeed, this hack makes it likely you'll never have to buy garlic again.

What's more, as Mike says, bulbils can be used instead of buying certified disease-free seeds as bulbils are naturally protected against diseases. They're also free garlic seeds.

Beyond these advantages, utilizing garlic bulbils promotes sustainable practices, keeping your ecosystem and food supply happy. Maintaining your own garden means you are minimizing waste and reducing your pollution footprint.

You don't need to go back to the store constantly or contribute to the expansive supply and packaging chain within the agricultural sector, and you know what you are growing, know how much you will have, and know that you can rely on your own healthy, functioning garden.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were pleasantly surprised to learn of the hack.

"Wish I had known this before," one commenter wrote.

Another said: "Infinite garlic glitch. I just picked about 10k of them." They said they pickled their garlic bulbils and used some of them to make homemade pesto.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.