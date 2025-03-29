Scientists scramble to save beloved breakfast staple from looming threat: 'It's crucial we act now'

Bananas are one of the most widely eaten fruits in the world. They are the go-to snack in many households, a key part of daily meals, and an important crop for millions of workers. But scientists say rising global temperatures are making the future of the banana industry uncertain.

What's happening?

By 2080, much of Latin America and the Caribbean could be too hot to grow bananas for export, according to new research from the University of Exeter, as summarized by the researchers on Phys.org.

The study, published in the journal Nature Food, estimates that around 60% of current growing regions may no longer be suitable. That's a major issue for places like Colombia and Costa Rica, where bananas aren't just a crop but a major source of income and jobs.

Researchers used satellite images and climate models to figure out how warming could change growing conditions. They also looked at where banana farms are located and found that many can't easily move to cooler spots. Most are near cities and ports, where infrastructure and land are already stretched.

"Bananas are one of the world's most important fruits," said Professor Dan Bebber, who led the study. "It's crucial we act now to safeguard the industry against the dual threats of climate change and emerging diseases."

Why does this matter for people and food systems?

Bananas are a basic food for hundreds of millions of people around the world. If production starts to fall, prices could rise and supplies could shrink, hitting lower-income families and countries the hardest.

Farmers are also likely to feel the pressure. Many could face shrinking profits, harder growing conditions, and more frequent crop losses. A separate study, published in Nature Climate Change, found that global agricultural productivity has already dropped by 21% due to warming temperatures. And a UN report warned that extreme weather could keep driving up food prices globally.

The banana industry also has ongoing issues like pesticide use, poor working conditions, and water waste. Climate stress could make those problems worse.

What's being done to protect bananas?

The researchers say adaptation is still possible, and that could mean better irrigation, support for farmers, and new banana varieties that can handle more heat and drought. In Costa Rica, groups like CORBANA and the National Banana Corporation are already working on research and technical assistance to help local growers adapt to changing conditions, according to the University of Exeter.

Shoppers can reduce food waste, choose fair trade bananas, and support brands using more sustainable farming methods. But the crucial fix is cutting the pollution that's heating up the planet in the first place.

