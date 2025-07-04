High-tech startup zooms in on animal DNA to revolutionize dairy industry: 'Our mission is to make milk without a cow'

It could create savings that can be passed on to the consumer.

Brazilian biotech startup Future Cow aims to revolutionize the dairy industry by producing milk proteins without the need for cows.

Founded in 2023, Future Cow began its operations in Supera Technology Park in Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo. According to Phys.org, it was here that the startup first produced grams of milk protein via precision fermentation.

According to the news outlet, Leonardo Vieira, the company's co-founder and CEO, said: "Our mission is to make milk without a cow."

The company has created two milk proteins: casein and whey protein. The production process involves identifying the genetic sequence in cow DNA that holds the instructions for creating a certain protein.

Then, scientists copy that sequence and encode it in a host, such as yeast, fungus, or bacterium. After this, the host multiplies in a fermentation tank. The final result is filtered and dried to produce the initial milk protein.

Future Cow hopes that these milk proteins will supplement traditional dairy production methods, not replace them.

"These proteins serve as ingredients for the food and dairy industry, which can recombine the product to create various derivatives," said Vieira, per Phys.org.

Fermented milk proteins could bolster the dairy industry. Vieira said traditionally produced milk can be mixed with the fermented products, creating "hybrid models" that are easier to scale.

Producing more dairy products without increasing the need for cows and traditional milk production would strengthen the global food industry. Dairy producers could meet demand without raising prices or expanding operations.

The use of these fermented milk proteins could lead to improved food security and access to the nourishing proteins in milk. And any products containing the fermented milk proteins could be sold at lower prices. The fermentation process is cost-effective, and those savings can be passed on to the consumer.

Vieira also noted that supplementing traditional dairy products could help the environment: "Even if precision fermentation doesn't fully replace animal milk, a 10% or 20% reduction in the carbon footprint of large corporations in the food sector would already represent a considerable environmental impact," per Phys.org.

According to the American Dairy Association, the U.S. dairy industry is responsible for about 2% of the country's planet-warming emissions. However, the industry has made strides to reduce its impact on the planet. Not only will this particular advancement support the dairy industry, but it will also reduce the pollution the industry creates.

People can benefit from the readily accessible dairy products, cost savings, and a healthier planet. Everyone will have cleaner air to breathe without giving up the dairy proteins many rely on and enjoy.

Future Cow expects products made with these fermented milk proteins to be available before the end of 2026. Once they commercialize one of the proteins, they'll expand operations to create other milk proteins.

