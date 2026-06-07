More than 71,000 pounds of frozen soup dumplings recalled over hidden peanuts in highest-risk alert

More than 71,000 pounds of frozen soup dumplings are being pulled from stores after federal inspectors found an undeclared allergen in the product.

The recall covers pork and crab dumplings made with peanut oil, even though peanuts were not listed on the label — an error that prompted regulators to assign their highest-risk classification.

What happened?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Synear Foods USA is pulling about 71,603 pounds of frozen pork and crab soup dumplings sold as not-ready-to-eat products, Consumer Affairs reported.

Because peanut oil was used, the dumplings contain peanuts, but that allergen did not appear on the final labels. The products were made between Oct. 15, 2025, and Feb. 23.

FSIS designated the action as a Class 1 recall, its most serious category, for situations in which there is a reasonable probability of serious health consequences or death for people with peanut allergies.

Included in the recall are 13.23-ounce bags labeled "Synear Supreme Soup Dumpling Pork & Crab" with best-by dates spanning Oct. 15, 2026, through Feb. 23, 2027. Also affected are bilingual 375-gram packages labeled "Supreme Soup Dumpling Pork & Crab" carrying dates of Oct. 15, 2026, through Jan. 26, 2027.

Packages can be identified by the establishment number "EST. 45942" inside the USDA inspection mark. FSIS said the dumplings were distributed to retail stores in California, New Jersey, and Washington, and some were exported to Canada.

Why does it matter?

An undeclared allergen can be life-threatening. Even a small amount of exposure can trigger a severe reaction, which is why Class 1 recalls are treated with urgency.

At the time of the announcement, FSIS said it had received no confirmed reports of adverse reactions tied to the dumplings. According to FSIS, the labeling problem stemmed from a formulation change.

What can I do?

If you have these dumplings at home and anyone in your household has a peanut allergy, do not eat them. FSIS said consumers should discard the products or return them to the store.

The issue was uncovered during a routine FSIS allergen verification task, when inspectors found the dumplings had been made with peanut oil. The company later concluded that a formulation change caused the label problem.

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