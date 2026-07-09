Publix shoppers in 8 states told to toss frozen blueberries after multiple people fall ill with E. coli

E. coli infections can cause vomiting, severe stomach cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

Publix shoppers in eight states are being urged to check their freezers after a recall of frozen organic blueberries.

The product was sold under the GreenWise label and may be contaminated with E. coli.

What's happening?

As of early July, 10-ounce bags of GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries are being recalled by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. of San Carlos, Chile, over possible Escherichia coli contamination, Food Safety News reported.

Consumers can identify affected products by the lot code 60401 printed near the barcode and a "Best By Date" of February 9, 2028. The berries were distributed to Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia.

According to Food Safety News, Publix is telling customers who purchased the GreenWise frozen blueberry products before July 3 to return or discard them.

The recall follows 12 confirmed cases of people who developed stomach illnesses linked to E. coli infections between May and June of this year.

Why is this concerning?

E. coli infections can cause vomiting, severe stomach cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

Healthy people infected with potentially dangerous strains of E. coli usually recover within a week, but in some cases, illnesses can become much more serious.

This can be especially true for young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, including pregnant people.

What can I do?

You can check for any GreenWise Organic Blueberries in your freezer. If you find a 10-ounce package with code 60401, it should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Call a health care provider if you ate the recalled berries and later developed symptoms such as severe cramps, diarrhea, or vomiting.

Households with young children, older family members, and people with weakened immune systems should be particularly careful.

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