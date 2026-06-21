Cook asks what freezes well on a budget, and commenters say the real trick starts with sales

A cook recently turned to Reddit in search of reliable, freezer-friendly meal prep ideas that can be made in bulk. They noted that rising expenses have made it difficult to stay within budget and are hoping to batch-cook and freeze meals to reduce grocery costs and make day-to-day eating more affordable and efficient.

What happened?

The poster said in the r/frugal subreddit that they had already frozen Alfredo, meat sauce, and breakfast burritos and wanted more ideas for affordable lunches and easy dinners.

In the Reddit thread, replies covered both full meals and prep staples, including pre-cooked legumes, portioned rice, sauces, sautéed onions, marinated chicken, soups, stews, enchiladas, burritos, and lasagna.

Many commenters focused on freezing building blocks instead of only complete meals. Having ready-to-use ingredients on hand can make it easier to mix and match meals later and avoid the temptation to order takeout after a long shift.

Why does it matter?

Used strategically, a freezer can help shrink grocery spending, and portioning cooked beans, lentils, rice, and sauces can make bulk buying of inexpensive staples more useful.

That can be especially helpful for anyone trying to do more with leftovers or keep their food fresh for longer.

Plus, by using a freezer to store leftovers, you can dramatically reduce food waste.

What are people saying?

Several commenters said they cut costs by hunting for grocery store deals and then buying in bulk, freezing extra portions for later use.

"If your budget is tight, a better strategy is to wait until there's an amazing sale or markdown on something, so you can use the freezer space for that. Otherwise you're just filling the freezer space with stuff at full retail prices," one user said.

"I freeze anything I can honestly," another added.

Another commenter said they have a difficult time cooking small meals, but freezing the leftovers keeps them out of the trash.

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