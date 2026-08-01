Too much basil? Freeze it now, then make more flavorful pesto all year

A bumper basil harvest can feel like a good problem to have, until the leaves start wilting faster than you can work them into dinner. However, there is an easy way to deal with the overflow.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post, the original poster shared a simple, low-waste answer to having more basil than you can use at once — make some delicious sauce. They shared photos of their pesto-making process, ending with a photo of the tasty pasta result.

But one of the best tips came from a commenter, who suggested a way to extend the benefits.

"Freeze all your basil and then make pesto from it throughout the year," they recommended. "The freezing breaks the cell walls and releases more basil-ness."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The thread became a small exchange of preservation ideas for gardeners trying to make their harvests go further.

One commenter said, "I make pesto then vac seal and freeze it."

The conversation also turned to cheaper ingredient alternatives. Commenters said they use walnuts or sunflower seeds in place of pine nuts. One user added, "We add kale, Swiss chard, carrot greens, etc. to it as well when we have greens we want to use up. Sneeeakky Veggies."

Why does it matter?

Preservation tips like this can help households save money and get more out of what they grow. When herbs, greens, and other produce are grown at home and used instead of tossed, households can get more value from every plant and spend less at the grocery store.

Another benefit is flavor. Fresh-picked basil is often far more fragrant and vibrant than store-bought herbs, and keeping a stash in the freezer means that better taste can last well beyond the growing season.

There are health benefits, too. Gardening can support physical activity, reduce stress, and encourage people to eat more fresh foods. Even a small herb bed or a few containers can make cooking feel easier and become both more rewarding and flavorful.

From a waste perspective, preserving a surplus also helps keep edible food out of the trash.

What can I do?

If your basil is growing faster than you can eat it, the thread suggests a couple of easy options. You can freeze cleaned leaves in a bag as-is, or blend the basil with a little olive oil first and freeze it in cubes so you have ready-made portions later.

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