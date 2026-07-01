Wisconsin's Fourth of July cookout hits record $75.50 as ground beef surges 23%

That total is 7.5% higher than last summer and the highest the survey has reached since 2013.

A classic Fourth of July cookout is getting more expensive in Wisconsin, with shoppers facing the highest holiday food costs recorded by the survey in more than a decade.

What's happening?

For a 10-person Independence Day cookout, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau's latest market basket survey put the average cost at $75.50.

As The Black Chronicle reported, that total is 7.5% higher than last summer and the highest the survey has reached since 2013.

The survey measured the price of 12 typical cookout foods. A similar national estimate from the American Farm Bureau came in at $73.82, up 4% from a year ago, indicating Wisconsin's increase is outpacing the broader U.S. trend.

Supply-and-demand pressure in the beef market helped make ground beef the fastest-rising item in the survey: $7.30 per pound, or 23.3% more than a year earlier.

"Wisconsinites can expect to see a higher total when shopping for their Fourth of July barbeque," Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Senior Director of Public Relations Cassie Sonnentag said in a statement. "From availability to inflation, we are seeing increases across many of the food items on the shopping list."

Why does it matter?

Other cookout staples also saw steep increases, with both fresh strawberries and vanilla ice cream priced 25% higher than last year.

Beef remains especially important to many shoppers. According to the Beef Checkoff, beef is the top protein choice for one-third of U.S. consumers, and 75% eat it weekly. Ground beef sales during the Fourth of July week total about $422 million.

For families looking to celebrate the holiday, rising grocery prices could make it tougher to do so, particularly if you're on a tighter budget.

What's being done?

Wisconsin Beef Council Executive Director Tammy Vaassen said shoppers may be able to limit some of the impact by planning purchases carefully.

"While consumers are seeing higher prices due to limited cattle supplies and strong demand, ground beef continues to be a versatile, nutritious protein that can stretch across multiple meals," Vaassen said in a statement.

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