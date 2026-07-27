Texas' Fort Hood closes dining facility after video appears to show roaches in kitchen

It remains unclear how long the apparent infestation may have been going on.

Fort Hood, Texas, quickly closed a dining hall after an online video appeared to show numerous roaches on the kitchen walls. The incident unfolded at one of the Army's largest installations.

What happened?

According to ABC News, Fort Hood officials moved to close the Operation Iraqi Freedom dining facility as soon as the video spread on the social platform X.

OIF Memorial Warrior Restaurant, Fort Hood.



"We currently have an ongoing roach problem. But the higher ups won't shut down the building to bomb the building . They expect us to work when the walls are literally covered in roaches which is something that shouldn't be happening.… pic.twitter.com/ESotpyiBlA — U.S Army WTF! moments (@usawtfm) July 22, 2026

In a statement, Lt. Col. Joey Payton, a spokesperson for III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, said: "Effective immediately, we are closing the Operation Iraqi Freedom dining facility to correct the situation."

Payton added, "The dining facility will remain closed until the problem is remediated."

The video came from "U.S Army W.T.F! moments," an online group of troops and veterans that often draws attention to quality-of-life issues on military bases.

It remains unclear how long the apparent infestation may have been going on before the video surfaced online.

The closure affects a major food source on a base that houses about 34,000 soldiers, including the Army's 1st Cavalry Division.

While other dining halls remain open, Fort Hood's size and staggered dining schedules can make the loss of a single facility a serious disruption for troops who rely on on-base meals each day.

Why does it matter?

A possible pest infestation in a food-preparation area raises immediate public health concerns because insects can contaminate food and surfaces, while also suggesting deeper sanitation or maintenance problems that may require urgent attention.

The issue also affects reliable access to meals for service members.

Soldiers often work long and irregular hours, and when one facility closes, getting to another is not always simple or quick. Limited dining hours can make that challenge even greater.

Rob Evans, an Army veteran whose app Hots & Cots collects reviews from service members about housing and meals on bases, told ABC News, "Our reviews show the same conditions turning up across other installations, and across other services."

Evans said, "Moldy food, undercooked food and access to healthy food continue to be issues for service members as well."

What's being done?

For now, the base says the facility will stay closed until the issue has been fixed.

Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Wash., introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the Defense Department, as ABC News reported, to publicly release inspection records on safety and food at military dining facilities.

Army leaders have also publicly acknowledged that the system needs improvement.

During a 2025 speech, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, an Iraq War veteran and former cavalry officer, said fixing basic issues such as food access is an urgent priority for the service.

"We have to take care of them, so we are fixing the basics of food and billeting," Driscoll said.

He added: "Our dining system is absolutely broken. It's a poster child not only for corrupted systems, but poor quality and unhealthy food."

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