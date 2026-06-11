Forager breaks the law by sharing video of himself 'joyfully eating' wild plant in Griffith Park

"Millions of taxpayer dollars are being spent to literally remove this plant."

Environmental activist Robin Greenfield is stirring up a debate over who gets access to food growing in public spaces.

What happened?

In an Instagram reel, Greenfield (@robin.greenfield) says collecting and foraging for wild food in Los Angeles' Griffith Park is against the law. However, he notes that this policy feels out of step with common sense.

He purposefully showed himself "joyfully eating" an invasive mustard plant despite it being "technically illegal" to do so.

He explained that "if you ask any of the park rangers here, and you share that, 'This is a plant that's considered invasive. Millions of taxpayer dollars are being spent to literally remove this plant' ... almost every single one is going to say, 'We have no problem with that whatsoever.'"

Greenfield went on to mention how he follows an "Earth Code" as opposed to the laws of Los Angeles, because the laws, in his perspective, don't make sense or are rooted in unethical decisions. He specifically mentioned Jim Crow-era laws stopping people from being able to survive off of free plants and how that forced people back into servitude.

Why does it matter?

His notion of an Earth Code questions whether a person's action harms or helps local communities, nature, and ecosystems.

Because Greenfield is closely associated with anti-consumption and sustainability content, the clip also fed into wider discussion about food sovereignty, public land use, and the ways city policies shape what people can and cannot do in green spaces.

What are people saying?

The video has a stream of comments from people surprised that gathering edible plants in a major city park could be prohibited.

"Nice to see you also pulled it from the roots," one person wrote.

Another simply said, "Change the laws."

"You are a hero. As are all the people who chose to join you for this foraging walk. Fighting to reclaim our food and escape the system full of food filled with poisons. Bravo," a third person added.

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