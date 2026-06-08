FDA investigates two mystery foodborne outbreaks as recalled moringa capsules are linked to salmonella in 14 states

The FDA has not disclosed the patients' ages or where they live.

Federal officials are investigating two still-unexplained foodborne illness outbreaks, while a separate salmonella investigation has already been tied to recalled moringa capsules.

What's happening?

Two recently identified outbreaks are under FDA investigation, one involving Listeria and the other Cyclospora, Food Safety News reported. In neither case has the agency named the food source.

Eight people have been sickened in the Listeria outbreak. The FDA has not disclosed the patients' ages or where they live, and although investigators are conducting traceback work and onsite inspections, the agency has not said what product or location is involved.

The Cyclospora inquiry involves seven reported illnesses. The FDA has not released the patients' ages or home states, but it says traceback efforts have begun.

Separately, the FDA is continuing to investigate three salmonella outbreaks associated with moringa products.

The newest, involving MOGO brand moringa capsules, has been linked to 18 illnesses in 14 states. Seven people were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. The illnesses began between Feb. 3 and April 7, and on May 25 MOGO Moringa LLC recalled two lots of its Pure Moringa Oleifera capsules.

Why does it matter?

The outbreak also shows how broadly contamination concerns can extend.

Patients have been identified in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington, and CDC figures show that 29 additional salmonella infections may go undetected for every confirmed patient.

What's being done?

The FDA has started traceback efforts for both the Listeria and Cyclospora outbreaks, and it has also begun onsite inspection work in the Listeria investigation. Those steps are intended to help investigators determine where contamination may have entered the supply chain.

The salmonella investigation centers on MOGO brand moringa powder capsules distributed by MOGO Moringa LLC of St. Louis. Of the seven people interviewed, five said they had consumed moringa powder capsules, including four who specifically reported MOGO-brand capsules.

The recall includes lot #15525AA EXP 6/2027 and lot #00926AA EXP 1/2028.

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