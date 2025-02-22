Mom shares ingenious way to revive stale snacks: 'A great way to cut down on your grocery bills'

Making sure food lasts to reduce waste and excessive spending is a never-ending task. This is especially true for busy parents who are constantly juggling hundreds of tasks while looking for creative ways to keep their grocery bills down.

Mom Sarah Gleason (@thegleasonco) just shared a brilliant hack to cut food waste and give more life to your groceries.

The scoop

"Do your kids do this?" she said, as she showed three family-sized pretzel bags that had been left open on the counter.

"I had [three] bags of open, stale, pretzels. So, into the blender, they go!" the mom explained.

"Turn them into breadcrumbs and freeze for later–so easy, so budget-friendly," she wrote in the caption.

The creator mentioned that she left some of the pretzel crumbs out for pretzel-crusted chicken on the menu this week. Meanwhile, she put the excess in an air-tight container and froze it to avoid having to purchase breadcrumbs for recipes later on.

How it's helping

"Finding creative ways to reuse ingredients that are on their way out is a great way to cut down on your grocery bills," the mom explained.

She couldn't be more right. Americans waste 30-40% of the food supply each year, which is the equivalent of 145 billion meals annually, according to the nonprofit Feeding America.

Financially, this amount of food waste accounts for $473 billion, meaning families are wasting a large portion of their paycheck on wasting food.

Making sure your food lasts longer and trying creative leftover ideas makes a difference. Hacks such as these are small but effective ways to make a dent in the amount of food waste we produce while lowering your grocery bill.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users are thrilled to have found the hack.

"Good idea," one user wrote, voicing what many viewers have thought.

Another user gave another pretzel hack to help households reduce food waste.

"Put stale chips and pretzels in the fridge and they crisp back up," the commenter explained. "Thank me later."

This advice even surprised Sarah, who responded that she would be trying that hack ASAP.

