As food prices continue to surge, Americans are changing the way they dine out and shop for groceries, according to new industry data.

CNBC summarized the trends, detailing a Buyers Edge Platform report that found that appetizer orders were up 20% year over year. Some of the top-growing options were mozzarella sticks, which are up 36%; pickle chips, up 35%; and cheese curds, up 33%. At the same time, dessert orders are down 2%.

Jim Pazzanese, executive vice president of global strategic procurement for Buyers Edge, told the outlet that one of the reasons appetizers are growing increasingly popular is that they are often tied to promotions and drink specials.

Americans are changing their buying habits at the supermarket as well, CNBC said. The Food Institute found that shoppers are opting for more private labels over national brands. This shopping strategy can cut costs by 10-20%, according to the organization's CEO, Brian Choi.

"Food price inflation has increased since the midpoint of 2025, with food-at-home prices up in the range of 1.9-2.7% year over year," Choi said, adding that private labels are expected to outpace national brands in 2026.

Despite these price surges, the United States still wastes about 30-40% of its food supply, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Food waste drives up prices, as it requires greater production. It can also contribute to food insecurity, a major concern as rising global temperatures cause crop losses worldwide.

One way to fight food waste is to purchase from companies such as Martie, which offers a service that takes name-brand overstock and surplus and sells it at up to 80% off. Martie is a great source for snacks, coffee, tea, pasta, jerky, and other essentials.

Martie can help you save money in the face of rising costs that don't appear likely to abate soon, according to the Department of Agriculture. "In 2026, prices for all food are predicted to increase 3.0%," it says.

