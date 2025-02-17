New study reveals concerning side effect of surging food delivery orders: 'It's almost hard to breathe'

"It feels like you are standing in an air fryer or a microwave."

As temperatures warm around the globe, more people are turning to food delivery services to avoid the sweltering heat — but that's putting delivery workers increasingly in harm's way.

What's happening?

A new study published in Nature Cities found that during heat waves in China, lunchtime food delivery orders surged nearly 13% when temperatures climbed from 68 degrees Fahrenheit to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The study also found that approximately 45% of the heat exposure avoided by customers was effectively transferred to the couriers making those deliveries.

This dangerous trend plays out in other parts of the world, too. Extreme weather — whether it's heat waves, wildfires, snowstorms, or flooding — is making delivery work more dangerous. In the U.S., food couriers often lack basic protections like health insurance or cooling stations.

"It feels like you are standing in an air fryer or a microwave. It's almost hard to breathe," Hector Mejía, a delivery worker in Phoenix, said of the brutal conditions he faces on the job, according to Inside Climate News.

Why is this concerning?

For many people — especially older adults and those with medical conditions — food delivery can be a crucial lifeline during extreme heat events. But as consumers find relief indoors, delivery workers are left to battle dangerous temperatures outside.

Working in excessive heat for extended periods can lead to serious health complications, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Another study found that in Shanghai and Hangzhou, delivery workers not only handled more orders during heat waves but also worked 6% longer shifts — meaning prolonged exposure to dangerous conditions, per Inside Climate News.

And while incentives like surge pricing often encourage workers to stay on the road in extreme conditions, this doesn't always translate to higher earnings. Delays due to longer delivery routes and citywide congestion can result in penalties from delivery platforms, meaning workers are sometimes taking on additional risk for little to no extra pay.

What's being done about it?

In New York City, the nonprofit Los Deliveristas Unidos has partnered with local officials to create rest hubs where delivery workers can cool down and recharge, as Inside Climate News reports. The NYC Comptroller's office has also called for stronger worker protections in response to extreme weather threats.

In India, food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato have set up cooling stations with water and rest areas for their workers. Researchers suggest that companies should go further by offering heat allowances, subsidies, and health insurance to ensure workers aren't forced to choose between their livelihood and their safety.

For consumers, supporting worker protections and tipping generously — especially during extreme weather — can help ease some of the burden on delivery workers. And for those who can, opting for a short walk or a home-cooked meal instead of a delivery order on dangerously hot days could make a real difference.

With extreme weather events becoming more frequent and severe, it's time to rethink how we protect the people who keep our cities running.

