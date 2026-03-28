Farmers issue urgent warning as worsening crisis devastates crops: 'One of the worst years'

"In certain cases, farms may have lost most or all of their crop."

The East Coast of the U.S. has experienced quite a powerful winter. While many Americans romanticize a little snow as it drapes cities in picturesque white powder, these blizzards do much more than stop traffic.

What's happening?

The blizzards many Americans have experienced over the last two weeks have destroyed almost 50% of the blueberry and strawberry crops in North and Central Florida. The freeze damaged the buds, delaying the harvest until at least April, according to FreshFruitPortal.com.

"What I'm hearing [from growers in Florida and Georgia] is sobering. For some, this is shaping up to be one of the worst years they've ever experienced, and in certain cases, farms may have lost most or all of their crop," U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council President Kasey Cronquist posted on LinkedIn.

He also told FreshFruitPortal.com that, as Florida provides the bulk of the supply in the early weeks of the harvest, there will likely be a month-long supply delay, resulting in inflated prices.

Why is crop loss in Florida important?

Temperatures across the state reached 20 degrees Fahrenheit, far colder than farmers could have prepared for with the industry-standard freeze protection technique of overhead irrigation. In fact, at these low temperatures, the freeze protection not only fails to protect the crops but also further damages them.

This level of environmental damage does not just affect consumers who depend on blueberries; across the state, farmers' livelihoods depend on a successful crop to fulfill their income for the season, sometimes all year.

Cronquist told the publication that it was "anticipated that this year was going to be a great season for Florida's blueberry growers." Florida's growers had been investing in new premium varieties that could be harvested in the early season to meet demand, many of which will have to wait until next season to be fruitful. This makes these storms all the more devastating.

Many of these farmers will have to apply for federal assistance to get through the year because of the extreme temperatures that have damaged their crops. This story will, unfortunately, be discussed in the same breath as the countless other farmers around the globe who have experienced crop losses of avocados, melons, and bananas.

What's being done about crop loss in Florida?

The North American Blueberry Council is encouraging growers to start taking pictures and videos of the damage, report it to their insurance agents, and submit documentation for federal assistance.

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council will also work with officials to protect growers and their families, as approval of financial relief can take up to a year.

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