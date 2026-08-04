This first ketchup try made 15 pints, tasted like the real thing, and stocked a pantry fast

For budget-conscious households, that is a lot of pantry potential.

A homemade ketchup experiment is getting attention on Reddit for its taste and the amount that it produced.

What's happening?

In a recent post on Reddit's r/homestead forum, the original poster shared, "It turned out tasting like store-bought and sticks to a french fry like it should. Good thing cause it made 15 pints."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters praised their work and wanted to know more.

One asked, "So, is it more cost effective to make it or buy it? Also, recipe please?"

Another user wondered, "15 pints is a legit stockpile, how many tomatoes did that even take?"

Others focused on what makes a batch successful, with one commenter writing, "Critical is allspice."

Another Redditor also shared their own ketchup recipe, saying, "I did ketchup last week and it was so fun! Mine tastes better than store bought, but it is a lot of work so I make mine spicy. … I add in habaneros, ghost peppers, or Carolina reapers in the first boil."

Why does it matter?

The OP later answered the cost question directly: "Yes, cheaper. I'll post the recipe later."

A large homemade batch can save money by cutting down on repeat grocery trips, help households stay stocked longer, and give cooks more control over ingredients. That can be especially useful for larger families or any avid ketchup lover who goes through it quickly.

If the ketchup is preserved in reusable jars, it can also mean less dependence on single-use packaging, while pantry staples purchased in bulk may stretch further over time.

What can I do?

The safest approach is to start with a tested canning recipe and make a smaller batch first. That gives you room to adjust sweetness, acidity, and spice before committing to shelves full of ketchup.

Starting small can also make sure that this fun kitchen project stays a practical way to save money.

"Delish! Great job," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Looks fantastic! Please do post the recipe later, as you said."

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