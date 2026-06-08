Hot sauce, ranch, and other seasonings from Wisconsin company hit with FDA's highest-risk recall

The affected lineup now spans seven seasoning products.

More seasoning products from a Wisconsin manufacturer have been swept into a recall connected to a milk powder source.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has assigned its most serious recall classification to the affected products, signaling a potentially dangerous food safety risk.

What happened?

The affected lineup now spans seven seasoning products from Watertown, Wisconsin-based, family-owned JCB Flavors LLC, Reader's Digest The Healthy reported.

Earlier recalls involved ranch, white cheddar, and two sour cream and onion seasonings; newly listed products include dill & garlic, butter parsley, and two fiery hot lots.

FDA notices say the products were distributed in Kansas, Minnesota, New York, and Wisconsin, for a combined total of about 195 pounds. In a May 7, 2026, press release, the company said its sour cream & onion "popping topping" for popcorn had been recalled from retail sale in 1.6-ounce containers.

According to the FDA, JCB's recall began on May 1, and on May 29, the agency placed the recalls in Class I, its highest-risk category, because of "the potential presence of Salmonella."

The milk powder tied to this recall was supplied by California Dairies, which also appears to be connected to several other recent food recalls.

Why does it matter?

A Class I recall is the FDA's most urgent designation. The agency uses it for "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

What can I do?

If you have seasoning blends from JCB Flavors or products made with its flavorings, check labels carefully and compare flavor names and lot details against FDA recall notices. Pay close attention to ranch, white cheddar, sour cream and onion, dill & garlic, butter parsley, and fiery hot varieties.

If you find a recalled product, do not use it. Set it aside, follow any retailer or manufacturer instructions for disposal or return, and monitor FDA updates as the agency's rolling list continues to grow.

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