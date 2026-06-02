Traveler opens Delta snack bag on flight and finds just 3 Cheez-Its inside

Airlines already ask travelers to put up with high fares, tight schedules, and little comfort.

For one Delta passenger, flying also meant opening a branded snack bag to find almost nothing inside.

In a TikTok highlighted by TwistedSifter, Kelli (@kelligt) shared a flight snack bag that appeared to contain just three Cheez-Its.

"So hungry. Happy Delta gave me these delicious Cheez-It to enjoy," she wrote.

The video resonated with viewers, many of whom saw it as a symbol of a broader trend: smaller portions, less value, and more packaging.

Commenters flooded the post with criticism.

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"This is genuinely a waste of plastic?!?" one person wrote.

"These companies need to be fined for so much waste," another added.

A third summed up their frustration by stating, "So they're just selling decorated plastic."

While the video focused on a seemingly minor issue, it tapped into a larger conversation about packaging waste and so-called "shrinkflation," wherein products get smaller (sometimes in the same size packaging) while prices remain unchanged.

That can often be a lose-lose situation for consumers, as they receive less food than expected while the same amount of trash is still generated.

Packaging requires raw materials, energy, and transportation to produce and distribute. When a package contains only a handful of crackers, some consumers question whether the resources used to manufacture and transport it were justified.

Airlines face their own challenges, including rising operating costs and the logistical complexity of serving millions of passengers each year. Even so, videos such as this illustrate how quickly customers notice when products appear excessively packaged or underfilled.

Whether the nearly empty snack bag was an isolated packaging error or simply an unfortunate example of portion size, it struck a nerve by reflecting frustrations many consumers already have about value and waste.

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