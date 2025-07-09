Expert warns of mysterious threat impacting beloved US seafood industry: 'We're actually at risk of losing it'

If this trend continues, more coastal communities could lose a major source of income — and diners across the country could see prices rise.

From shrimp and grits to overloaded po'boys, shrimp have long been a staple on Georgia's coast. However, a perfect storm of climate pressure, imports, and a mysterious disease is now threatening the future of the local shrimping industry — and the impact could ripple far beyond coastal kitchens.

What's happening?

In the early 2000s, around 1,500 shrimp boats were operating off Georgia's coast, as Marc Frischer, a professor at the University of Georgia's Skidaway Institute of Oceanography, told Grist. Today, there are fewer than 200.

Frischer expressed concern for the shrimping industry in the Peach State, telling the publication, "We're actually at risk of losing it."

He's not just talking about Georgia — shrimpers throughout the Gulf and South Atlantic are struggling.

A big reason for this is that cheap, farm-raised shrimp imports from Asia and South America have flooded U.S. markets, undercutting local prices and making it nearly impossible for domestic shrimpers to stay afloat.

But that's only part of the problem. Warmer water, likely driven by climate change, also enabled the spread of a mysterious disease called black gill, which weakens shrimp and makes them more vulnerable to predators.

Scientists are still researching the full cause, but they say environmental stress is playing a role.

Why is a shrimp decline concerning?

Shrimp is one of the most consumed types of seafood in the U.S., and local shrimping supports thousands of jobs, from dock workers to restaurant staff.

If this trend continues, more coastal communities could lose a major source of income — and diners across the country could see prices rise for fresh, local seafood.

A changing climate is reshaping the food supply. From shrimp to strawberries, extreme weather and warming temperatures are already raising grocery bills.

What's being done about the declining shrimp industry?

Some chefs and restaurant owners are rallying around the industry by doubling down on sourcing local shrimp, even when it costs more. Conservation groups and researchers are working to better understand — and hopefully curb — black gill disease.

You can help by choosing wild-caught, U.S. shrimp when you shop or eat out and asking where your seafood comes from. Planning your grocery trips can also stretch your food budget, even as rising global temperatures put pressure on prices. You don't have to spend more to eat well.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.