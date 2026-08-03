In Oregon and Washington, USDA warns curry chicken salad may still be in fridges amid listeria alert

The alert was issued even though the product is no longer on store shelves.

Federal food safety officials say a packaged curry chicken salad sent to stores in Oregon and Washington could still be sitting in household refrigerators and may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The alert was issued even though the product is no longer on store shelves, because some packages may still be in consumers' homes.

What happened?

Food Safety News reported that officials did not pursue a formal recall because the product was no longer being sold. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the concern emerged through routine testing at the establishment.

According to the agency, the affected product comes in 8-ounce plastic packages labeled "CURRY CHICKEN SALAD." The back label is marked "USE BY: 07/30/2026." The salad was produced on July 22, 2026, and it bears establishment number "P-39928" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS said the salad was shipped to retail stores in Oregon and Washington, and that it had not received any confirmed reports of illness linked to the product at the time of the alert.

The agency said some units may still be in household refrigerators.

Why does it matter?

For older adults, pregnant people, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems, listeria contamination can lead to serious illness.

In this case, the problem was identified during routine establishment testing.

What can I do?

If you recently purchased curry chicken salad in Oregon or Washington, compare the package details carefully. The affected item is an 8-ounce package marked "CURRY CHICKEN SALAD," with a use-by date of 07/30/2026 and establishment number P-39928.

Do not eat the product if you have it. Instead, throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Clean any refrigerator shelves, drawers, or containers that may have come into contact with the salad or its juices.

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