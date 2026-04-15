Costco customers baffled over 'simulated blueberry' bagel that contains no blueberries

"This is our food system. And it has to change."

A controversial Costco product has recently sparked intense customer backlash.

In a video posted to social platform X by Clown World (@ClownWorld), one Costco shopper was in disbelief after picking up a package of blueberry bagels only to find that the label did not actually list blueberries as an ingredient.

Costco blueberry bagels have no actual blueberries. Just "simulated blueberries" made of sugar, corn syrup, corn cereal, cornstarch, palm oil, and artificial colors. Read the label. This is what passes for food now. pic.twitter.com/mTMVcZ1H4Z — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) April 13, 2026

After turning over the package, the camera zooms in on the food nutrition label with the words "Simulated Blueberry Bagels" emboldened across the top.

The final frame shows the list of ingredients, with "simulated blueberries" appearing fourth, after flour, water, and sugar. Notably, artificial colors like "brilliant blue," "allura red," and "fast green" were also included as ingredients.

Commenters on the video did not hesitate to express their surprise.

"Simulated blueberries is crazy… we really eating flavored illusions now," one user said.

"Just plug me into the matrix at this point so I can have my simulated steak," another joked.

In all seriousness, the "blueberry" bagels reflect the broader lack of transparency and regulation within the U.S. food industry.

Artificial food additives such as flavorings and dyes in ultra-processed food have been linked to an increased risk of "mental health disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and potential carcinogenic effects," according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Despite these overwhelming negative health effects, many corporations favor artificial additives because they are cheaper to produce, preserve, and distribute compared to their natural counterparts, leaving companies to prioritize profit over consumer health.

Another post on the matter by Dr. Mark Hyman (@drmarkhyman) called for action against the U.S. food system.

"Big Food really said 'blueberries are too expensive, let's just make one' and engineered a NINE-ingredient impostor made of corn syrup, hydrogenated oil & blue dye," the post's caption read. "This is our food system. And it has to change."

X users, along with members of the medical community, agreed in the comment section.

"Ultra processed substitutions like this blur the line between food and formulation, reinforcing why ingredient transparency should guide everyday choices and policy decisions," Dr. Bhargav Patel commented.

Another user called out the deceptive marketing tactic of using a photo of real blueberries above the product table.

"Purposely being misleading with the picture of bagels and blueberries above the product? Only to say imitation on the ingredient label," they said.

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