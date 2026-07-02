Target cookie dough in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah recalled over unlisted allergen

Shoppers in parts of the West may want to take a closer look at what is in their freezer.

Shoppers in parts of the West may want to take a closer look at what is in their freezer. A ready-to-bake cookie dough sold at Target has been recalled after a packaging mix-up created a potentially dangerous allergen risk.

Chicago-based Bear Stewart LLC has voluntarily recalled one lot of its Bakr brown-butter chocolate chunk ready-to-bake cookie dough, Parade reported, after learning the product may contain soy that is not declared on the label.

What happened?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the problem stemmed from a temporary packaging issue that resulted in soy-containing S'mores cookies being placed inside Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk pouches that did not list soy.

At this point, no illnesses linked to the product have been reported. Still, people with a soy allergy or severe sensitivity are being advised not to eat the cookie dough.

To spot the affected item, check the back of the 8-ounce blue Bakr brown-butter chocolate chunk ready-to-bake cookie dough pouch sold in Target freezer sections: the recalled products show lot number 2606022 in the lower-left corner.

Target stores in Southern California, Southern Nevada, Arizona, and Utah began receiving the recalled cookie dough on June 11, 2026.

Why does it matter?

For consumers with soy allergies, the FDA said exposure to the recalled product could cause a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction."

Anyone who has a pouch from that lot should not eat it, especially if someone in the household has a soy allergy or sensitivity, and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, the FDA said.

Recalls like this are essential to maintain trust in companies delivering the products they say they're providing. If a person buys a product with the understanding that it doesn't have soy, the resulting allergic reaction could be serious and would undermine their trust in that brand going forward.

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