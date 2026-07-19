Compost pile sprouts an accidental pumpkin patch, and gardener is forced to get creative

Suggestions for storing or giving away the pumpkins, and even a few fun ways to destroy them.

Sometimes garden surprises can spring from the compost. One Reddit gardener found a backyard patch of "accidental" pumpkins months before Halloween, and the response quickly became a low-waste exchange of ideas.

What happened?

A Redditor's post in the r/gardening forum explained how they ended up with a surprise pumpkin patch, writing, "Apparently some pumpkin seeds ended up near the compost pile, because we have an accidental pumpkin patch in the back yard now! I need some ideas on what to do with them. It's too early for jack-o'-lanterns. Anyone have any good recipes?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



including recipes, suggestions for storing or giving away the pumpkins, and even a few fun ways to destroy them. One person wrote, "I got a katana in high school. We played real-life Fruit Ninja with pumpkins and melons."

However, most productive comments were about cooking or storing them. People mentioned pumpkin bread, cookies, and puree that could be frozen for later instead of buying canned pumpkin, and said the pumpkins may keep for months if stored in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

The thread also offered a no-waste plan for any overflow. As one commenter put it: "If you know anyone with livestock feed the extras to them. Or donate to the zoo."

Why does it matter?

Growing food at home can help people save money on produce, enjoy fresher and often better-tasting food, and build habits that support both physical activity and mental well-being.

Seeds from kitchen scraps can sometimes turn into free food as grocery prices remain top of mind for many households trying to stretch their budgets.

Using extra produce instead of throwing it away can also cut food waste. Freezing, baking, sharing, or donating pumpkins can help people get the most out of something that took almost no extra effort to grow.

What can I do?

If your harvest is bigger than your kitchen can handle, sharing is a solid option. Consider offering pumpkins — or any produce for that matter — to neighbors, donating edible produce locally, or seeing whether nearby farms, animal rescues, or zoos accept them as supplemental feed.

If you're looking to get out and garden more, the TCD Guide's page for growing your own food offers practical ways to get started.

Another commenter wrote: "They will last a very long time if the skin is intact and they are not going through freezing and thawing."

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