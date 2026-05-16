Popular chocolate bar now under recall as salmonella fears spread

The recalled bars were sold nationwide through the company's website and select retail partners beginning in August 2025.

Spring & Mulberry has expanded its chocolate recall once again, and now all 12 varieties of the company's chocolate bars are included because of concerns over possible salmonella contamination.

What happened?

According to Fox Business, the announcement on May 8 was the second recall. What began as a smaller recall involving a limited number of products has now grown to include the company's full lineup of chocolate bars.

The latest expansion adds the Blood Orange, Coffee, Pure Dark, and Sea Salt flavors.

Previously recalled products — including Mint Leaf, Earl Grey, Lavender Rose, Mango Chili, Mixed Berry, Mulberry Fennel, Pecan Date, and Pure Dark Minis — remain affected.

"The investigation has now identified a single lot of date ingredient used in the production of the company's chocolate as the most likely source of contamination," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled bars were sold nationwide through the company's website and select retail partners beginning in August 2025.

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Affected batch numbers appear on both the outer box and inner wrapper and are listed in the FDA recall notice.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products, and the FDA said all finished chocolate bars covered by the recall have tested negative for salmonella.

Even so, regulators are urging consumers not to eat the products and to discard them immediately as a precaution.

Why is this recall concerning?

Salmonella infections can cause serious illnesses, particularly in young children, older adults, pregnant people, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. In severe cases, the infection can spread beyond the digestive system and enter the bloodstream, potentially leading to dangerous complications that require hospitalization.

Even without confirmed illnesses, the recall highlights how quickly contamination concerns can spread through the modern food supply chain. Because the issue appears tied to a single ingredient lot used across multiple products, one contaminated batch had the potential to affect an entire product line sold nationwide.

Many brands rely on shared suppliers and centralized ingredient sourcing. When a problem occurs upstream, it can ripple across multiple flavors, retailers, and households before regulators or companies identify the source.

That creates added uncertainty around packaged foods that may appear perfectly safe. Products contaminated with salmonella often show no visible warning signs, meaning shoppers cannot rely on smell, appearance, or taste to detect a problem.

What's being done about the recall?

Spring & Mulberry and federal regulators are advising customers not to consume the recalled chocolate bars under any circumstances.

Consumers who purchased the products should compare the batch code on the packaging with the codes listed in the FDA recall notice and dispose of any affected items.

Customers seeking refunds can email recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo showing the package and batch code.

Anyone who believes they may have eaten one of the recalled products and later develops symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, or vomiting should contact a healthcare provider, especially if they fall into a higher-risk category.

More broadly, food safety experts recommend that consumers routinely check FDA recall alerts, pay close attention to recall notices involving shelf-stable products, and periodically review items when large recalls are announced.

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