Woman reveals ingenious idea for making the most of popular grocery item: 'Such a good idea, I've thrown so much away'

Instagram users have discovered an easy way to save leftover coconut milk and avoid food waste.

The scoop

VegNews posted a video from popular food creator Minimalist Baker (@minimalistbaker) that showed a hack for using the extra coconut milk left in the can after cooking.

The Minimalist Baker poured the coconut milk into ice trays so they could be saved for later. They suggested tossing them in curries, soups, or smoothies. Coconut milk ice cubes make smoothies "ultra luscious," according to the creator.

Some commenters said they freeze other perishable goods so that they can use them for more recipes.

"I do this with lots of stuff. Veg stock, tomato paste, even wine. Anything that won't keep. Toss the cubes in a bag and label it with the date. Et voilà, fresh for many more meals," one Instagram user said.

How it's helping

It's important to reduce food waste so that you get the most value for your money at the grocery store.

With grocery prices rising, reducing wastage by keeping your food fresh for longer can go a long way for your money and the environment.

About 40% of our food ends up in landfills. The Environmental Protection Agency reported in 2021 that food loss and waste creates about 170 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year, which is equal to about 42 coal-fired power plants.

There are also companies that are taking steps to reduce food waste by saving imperfect or nearly expired items from getting tossed. TooGoodToGo, Flashfood, and Misfits Market all offer this food to customers at discounted prices.

What everyone's saying

Viewers loved the ice cube hack and said they would be trying it with their leftover coconut milk, as well as other perishable goods.

"Love this hack! It's so simple but genius," one person commented.

Others were grateful for the share because they have struggled to find uses for their leftovers in the past.

"Such a good idea, I've thrown so much away!" someone added.

