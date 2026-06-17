Maryland expands warning to all Clover Hill cheese after listeria outbreak tied to death

Animals that consume contaminated food can spread the bacteria around the home.

After a multistate listeria outbreak that has been connected to one death was traced to Clover Hill Dairy, Maryland officials widened a food safety alert to include every cheese the company makes.

Officials say none of Clover Hill's cheese products should be eaten, sold, or served, including items marketed under different brand names.

Clover Hill Dairy, which is based in Mechanicsville, Maryland, is starting a voluntary recall covering its entire cheese lineup after the Department of Health broadened its advisory beyond specific products.

Clover Hill Dairy wrote in a statement, "To the best of our knowledge, to date, eight cases of Listeria infections may have been linked to [our] soft cheese, as published by the FDA in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Health."

The company added that "Clover Hill Dairy has ceased production and distribution of all cheese products and has initiated a voluntary recall. … Consumers who have purchased recalled Clover Hill Dairy Soft Ricotta/Requeson cheese are urged to return it to the place of purchase in its original packaging for a full refund."

Health officials said whole genome sequencing has connected the outbreak strain to nine illnesses across several states, per Fox45 News. The cheeses had been sold at the company's retail market, at farmers markets, and through outside distributors in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

Now, the Department of Health has suspended the business' operating license due to the continued public health risk as it follows up its investigation.

Concerns over listeria should be taken incredibly seriously as the "disease-causing bacteria … can survive and grow even under refrigeration," according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Meanwhile, listeria can also spread to counters, containers, and other nearby foods. It can cause a wide array of symptoms including fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, and in more serious cases stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, and death.

People who are pregnant, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems generally face a higher risk of serious illness.

Maryland officials are telling consumers, retailers, and restaurants to throw out any cheese made by Clover Hill Dairy, along with any food prepared with it.

If you believe you purchased one of the affected cheeses, do not taste it to determine whether it is safe. Throw it away, then wash and sanitize any surfaces, drawers, knives, or containers that may have come into contact with it, since listeria can spread in the kitchen. People who recently ate these cheeses and develop symptoms should contact a health care provider.

Pet owners are also being advised to be cautious, since animals that consume contaminated food can spread the bacteria around the home.

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