Woman demonstrates simple method to build essential garden feature: 'This is genius'

In a short TikTok video, gardener and plant enthusiast Helen (@helenlikesplants) shows how to craft a quick and effective trellis using only two sturdy sticks and some string, perfect for supporting climbing peas with minimal effort.

This clever DIY hack not only boosts yield and simplifies maintenance but also highlights how even small-scale gardening projects can make a big impact.

The scoop

This hack is really quite simple. Helen shows pea plants that have small leaves already.

"Peas climb as they grow so need support, and this is the easiest way I've found to do so," Helen said in the caption.

Once you've determined where you're going to plant your climbing peas, hammer two support sticks into the ground on both sides of your pea line.

"Wrap the strings outside of the sticks with your pea plants in the middle and tie it off," Helen instructs. "Add new layers as your peas grow to support them." She says the trellis will keep this garden favorite neat and easy to harvest.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

Growing your own vegetables is one of the most cost-effective ways to enhance your diet. Starting with inexpensive seeds and simple materials like sticks and twine, you save on grocery bills while securing a supply of fresh produce, which is often far more flavorful than what you can find at the store.

Small gardens help mitigate climate impact. By growing food locally rather than relying on produce transported long distances, you reduce "food miles" and associated pollution. Plants also support biodiversity in your neighborhood, attracting pollinators like bees and butterflies, which help to protect our food supply.

Gardening also counts as moderate exercise. Activities like planting, weeding, and constructing a trellis keep you physically active, promoting strength, flexibility, and even heart health. Nurturing plants is also known to reduce stress and foster mindfulness. Research also links regular gardening with lowered risk of anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline.

What everyone's saying

With nearly 100 comments on the post, TikTok users were really excited by this easy DIY trellis.

"Oooooo this is genius," one commenter said.

"I'm annoyed I didn't think of that," another user shared.

Helen's DIY trellis shows how easy, low-cost efforts can yield rich rewards in your garden. From fresher, tastier peas to getting some exercise and helping the environment, this simple trellis packs a lot of punch.

With a pair of sticks and a little string, even the smallest DIY project can make a big difference.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.