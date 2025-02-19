Shocking report finds health risks in widely consumed fitness products: 'Wake-up call for consumers'

If you take it before your gym session, you might be getting more than you bargained for.

If you take protein powder before your gym session, you might be getting more than you bargained for. A new report found concerning levels of heavy metals like lead and cadmium in many of these products.

What's happening?

A new report from the Clean Label Project found heavy metals like arsenic, lead, mercury, and cadmium in popular protein powders. The group tested 160 products from the 70 top-selling brands, representing 83% of the market. Of those, 47% exceeded at least one federal or state regulatory set for safety, the organization stated.

Certified organic protein products contained, on average, three times the lead compared to non-organic products. The organization explained that this was largely due to plant-based protein powders, which tend to contain higher levels of contaminants, often with a correlation with chocolate content, as chocolate products more broadly are often found to contain elevated lead and cadmium levels.

More than 79% of all organic protein powders tested over California's Proposition 65 levels for lead. It also reported chocolate as a high-risk ingredient, with 65% of all chocolate-flavored powders testing over Proposition 65 levels.

The study "highlights concerns that challenge the current understanding of product purity," the document stated, adding that the results were a "wake-up call for consumers, manufacturers, retailers, and regulators alike."

"With the lack of comprehensive federal regulations specifically addressing heavy metals in dietary supplements, it is critical that the industry independently takes proactive measures," it said.

Why is this report important?

The Clean Label Project explained that there are no comprehensive federal regulations that target heavy metals in food.

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration explains, heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, mercury, and cadmium occur naturally in the environment, but high levels of these elements in our food can have negative health impacts. For instance, chronic lead exposure in adults is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. That said, the agency states that the most vulnerable populations when it comes to the ingestion of heavy metals include infants and children, the elderly, and people suffering from chronic health conditions.

This isn't the first time researchers have discovered elevated levels of heavy metals in our food supply. For instance, a 2024 study found concerning amounts of cadmium and lead in many types of dark chocolate. While experts said the results were probably not a cause for worry for casual chocolate chompers, those who eat dark chocolate on the regular might want to evaluate their routine.

What can I do to avoid heavy metals in my food?

Many foods, including fruits, vegetables, and rice, contain heavy metals that they absorb through their root systems. But before you get yourself in a frenzy over your diet, "remember, the presence of a hazard does not necessarily mean there is a risk," Michigan State University's Center for Research on Ingredient Safety says. "Heavy metals can be present but at such a low level that it doesn't cause harm."

When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you? Cost 💰 Brand name 💅 Ingredients 🧪 Packaging 📦 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

That said, you can reduce the amount of heavy metals in your protein powder by opting for whey-based products, which demonstrated lower levels of these substances in this study. The Clean Label Project also noted that a number of companies, including Genetic Nutrition, Wicked Protein, and Puori are Clean Label Certified. Consumers can find a list of products that are Clean Label Evaluated online.

Meanwhile, the FDA's Closer to Zero program​​ identifies actions the agency plans to take to reduce exposure to toxic elements in foods eaten by babies and young children.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.