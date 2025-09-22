Experts warn beloved dessert may soon become unattainable for many: 'Only luxury brands will survive'

Spain's chocolate prices jumped 21.6% in just one year, reported Canarian Weekly.

What's happening?

Cocoa beans are facing their most severe supply shortage in four decades, and chocolate costs are skyrocketing worldwide. The crisis stems from damaged harvests in West Africa, where two nations produce the majority of cocoa globally.

Extreme weather patterns and crop diseases have devastated this year's harvest, while the global appetite for chocolate keeps growing. Spain's National Statistics Institute found that chocolate prices climbed more than any other food item from mid-2024 through mid-2025.

The situation has experts worried.

"If prices keep rising, artificial flavorings will be used, and only luxury brands will survive," warned historian Nikita Harwich, who wrote the book "History of Chocolate," per Canarian Weekly.

Major chocolate companies are passing costs to consumers, while smaller chocolatiers face extinction.

Why is chocolate price inflation concerning?

When agricultural staples become luxury items, it affects millions of families' budgets. Spain's data shows that other necessities are climbing, too, with cooking oils up 20.4%, coffee rising 19.8%, and eggs increasing 18.3%.

The cocoa shortage demonstrates how unpredictable weather patterns and the overheating of our planet hurt global food systems. Farmers struggle to maintain consistent harvests when traditional growing seasons no longer follow patterns.

This instability hurts livelihoods in producing regions and food security worldwide. Rising global temperatures affect food chains in nature as well, disrupting the balance of food webs and ecosystems.

What can I do about rising chocolate prices?

Support companies that source cocoa through fair trade and sustainable agriculture programs. These programs protect farmers' income and help them adapt to unpredictable conditions.

Buy chocolate bars with high percentages of cocoa. You'll need less to satisfy your cravings, and you'll support an efficient use of limited supplies. Look for brands that work with farmers to improve growing practices and weather resilience.

Consumer awareness has pushed some manufacturers to invest in shade-grown cocoa, which protects plants from extreme heat and preserves forest habitats. Support these products to encourage more sustainable farming methods.

Reach out to food manufacturers and retailers to express your support for transparently sourced cocoa. When companies see that customers demand ethically sourced chocolate, they're more likely to invest in long-term solutions.

Local governments and agricultural organizations are working on programs to help cocoa farmers install irrigation systems and plant disease-resistant varieties. Support policies that fund climate adaptation for agriculture to help maintain future food stability.

