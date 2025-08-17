Gardener reveals simple hack to keep pests off popular plants: 'It really helps'

If you've ever battled pests in your vegetable garden, you know how frustrating it can be to watch your hard work get nibbled away, but a common kitchen herb can be your solution.

The scoop

TikTok gardener Sophie (@soilandsophie) has a simple, chemical-free trick for keeping bugs off cucumber plants that involves chives and also boosts your harvest.

In a recent TikTok video, Sophie shares that they plant chives at all four corners of their cucumber bed to help keep pests away. The herb's strong scent deters many common insects, offering a natural alternative to chemical sprays.

Sophie also prunes lower cucumber leaves that are too close to the ground.

"It really helps with airflow and can prevent fungus from taking over," Sophie wrote in the caption, showing off her thriving cucumber vines and baby fruits starting to emerge in the video.

How it's helping

This method of planting two kinds of things in the same area is called companion planting. It is based on the idea that pairing certain crops will naturally benefit each other.

Not only does it help your plants grow, but it also improves soil quality, increases yields, maximizes limited garden space, and controls pests with no chemicals.

For home gardeners, that means saving money, producing better-tasting cucumbers, and protecting the beneficial pollinators that keep your garden thriving.

Environmentally, growing your own food helps reduce the demand for mass-produced, store-bought produce, cutting down on the carbon footprint from transportation and packaging. Also, growing your own food increases your daily fiber intake, which is a win for both body and planet.

Finally, on a personal level, gardening has also been linked to improved physical health and better mental well-being.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were quick to praise Sophie's clever planting method.

One commenter wrote, "Chives!!! That's brilliant."

Another shared, "Hey thanks for the tip! I'm in zone 6a so I'm planting my cukes next week I'll be sure to put alliums with the cukes."

With simple tricks like this, even beginner gardeners can boost their yields, protect their crops naturally, and enjoy fresher, tastier produce straight from their backyard.

