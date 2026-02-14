Shoppers scramble after unexpected crisis causes prices of beloved food item to skyrocket: 'More than 3 times the usual level'

In China, the price of a grocery store staple is easing after a significant spike in recent weeks. Farmers said the price rise was caused by unfavorable weather conditions in the second half of 2025.

What's happening?

Tomato prices peaked nationwide Dec. 26, with the average cost rising to 9.36 yuan per kilogram ($0.61 per pound). At the same time, some supermarkets in Beijing were pricing tomatoes as high as 20 yuan per kilogram ($1.31 per pound). By Dec. 30, the national average dropped to 6.7 yuan per kilogram, still 168% higher than the year before.

Economists have said the high prices are the result of heavy rains. Along with immediate flooding impacts, the burst of precipitation and standing water brought out pests and increased the risk of disease.

Why are tomato prices in China important?

Fluctuating tomato prices due to severe weather can be attributed to the progression of climate change. As the Earth heats up and becomes more polluted, extreme weather events become more common. Heavy rains and flooding are likely to become more frequent as the planet's climate changes.

China has felt the impacts of extreme weather and climate change recently. In late July, heavy flooding left more than 30 people dead in Beijing. In August, at least 60 people were killed by extreme flooding in northern China. While severe weather events have always occurred, research indicates they'll worsen over time.

What's being done about fluctuating tomato prices?

Farmers are responding to an increase in extreme weather by planting more tomato crops to circumvent shortages.

"In 2025, I planted more than about 3.3 hectares of tomatoes," one farmer from the Shandong province told Xinhua News Agency. "The current wholesale price is about 7 yuan per kilogram, more than three times the usual level."

Meanwhile, the Chinese government is combating reports of forced labor in the agricultural industry, particularly surrounding tomato crops.

More needs to be done to fight climate change. Only with a healthy planet can we ensure food supplies for future generations.

