Chick-fil-A kids' meal toy blasted as pointless plastic after shoppers realize the game is just paper cards

"This is staying in the drawer after playing with it once and then will find its way to the trash can 6 months later."

A Chick-fil-A kids' meal toy is drawing backlash online after a customer pointed out that the "game" appears to be mostly paper cards tucked inside a bulky plastic slider case.

To critics, it has become a small but familiar example of how fast-food freebies can create a lot of waste without adding much value.

A recent photo post on Reddit called out a Chick-fil-A kids' meal toy that users described as an oversized plastic holder for what is essentially a paper card game. The original poster argued that the toy could have been made without the hard plastic casing, calling it "pointless."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Most responses to the post agreed that the packaging felt excessive for such a simple activity. One commenter said the "plastic slider case is the worst part" because the game itself "could [be] toss[ed] in a paper envelope."

Not every response was fully dismissive. One Reddit user said Chick-fil-A has sometimes offered "better/more educational toy options than other fast food places," including books and sensory items, but still agreed that "they didn't need the plastic piece and it is a waste."

While a single plastic toy may seem insignificant on its own, critics say short-lived items like these can add up quickly in homes, cars, and trash bins. Commenters noted that this type of toy is unlikely to become a keepsake and is more likely to be forgotten in a drawer before eventually being thrown away.

Parents often wind up dealing with the clutter, and organizers say fast-food toys are among the items families most often discard. What looks like a "free" extra can still cost people time, storage space, and frustration.

Some consumers see the toy as a wasteful design choice meant to grab kids' attention rather than provide something useful or durable.

Several commenters said Chick-fil-A customers can request an ice cream instead, which some described as a better-value swap for families who want something that will be consumed right away. Choosing something to eat instead of another plastic item can reduce household clutter and avoid having to store, sort, or toss one more object later.

One Redditor argued that reusing unwanted items may help extend their life and that throwing them away immediately can be counterproductive if there's still a practical use for them.

Some consumers favor restaurants and brands that offer lower-waste kids' meal options, such as books, paper-based activities, or no-toy alternatives.

As one commenter put it: "At least figurines can be displayed with pride. This is staying in the drawer after playing with it once and then will find its way to the trash can 6 months later."

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