Expert issues warning over crucial factor impacting key US crop: 'Nearly half of what we saw the previous two years'

Cherry production in California has declined dramatically due to extreme weather patterns and other factors.

However, strong demand for cherries is driving prices up and making this healthy fruit inaccessible to some people.

What's happening?

As Fresh Plaza shared, there was a significant difference in this year's cherry crop compared to previous seasons.

Morada Produce's Michael Jameson has worked in the industry for over 37 years and attributes the shift to extreme weather, yield drops, technology, and marketing.

"The crop was just under 4.8 million cartons, nearly half of what we saw the previous two years," Jameson said.

California farmers produced 10.1 million cartons of cherries in 2023 and 9.5 million in 2024.

Excessive summer heat affected California's cherry trees last July and August. Bad weather during the cherries' blooming season caused inadequate pollination. Meanwhile, cherry trees were fatigued after high-yield seasons in previous years.

However, Jameson said that the cherries California farmers were able to produce were of high quality, which drove up demand and caused price increases. In California, cherries are fully grown and ready to be picked and eaten between mid-April and mid-June, well before competitors in the Northwest and overseas.

Why is low cherry production significant?

The steady overheating of our planet is impacting cherries and many other crops worldwide. Farmers rely on these crops to make a living, while everyone else depends on them for food and healthy nutrition.

When production levels drop and demand stays high, produce prices become more expensive. There are also environmental impacts of crop production drops because the phenomenon disrupts ecosystems and natural food chains.

Our changing climate has been affecting many types of trees, hindering their ability to grow properly.

There are also broader environmental impacts in agriculture, as household staples become less available or too expensive to buy at the grocery store. Other fruit industries, such as those for blueberries and oranges, have also been facing disappointing harvests and production shortages due to climate-related factors.

What's being done to support sustainable agriculture?

The California cherry expert suggested several ways to improve the outlook for cherries in the future.

Beyond the climate impacts, Jameson recommended using high-tech optical sorters that assess internal and external fruit conditions to ensure high-quality, uniform fruit. He also said that marketing teams should ramp up their domestic marketing to highlight the benefits of cherries.

When family and friends complain about the high prices and low availability of their favorite grocery items, it presents an opportunity for discussion about critical climate issues.

To overcome shortages and price hikes, now is also an ideal time to start learning how to grow your own food. Consider supporting local farmers whenever possible. However, to maintain a healthy diet without straining your budget, having a backyard garden can help fill production gaps and save you money while you eat well.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



