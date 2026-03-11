State representative proposes new bill after caterer throws out wedding leftovers: 'It makes no sense'

After her son's wedding dinner, Rhode Island state Rep. Lauren Carson asked caterers where all the leftover food waste would go.

When she learned it would be thrown away, she introduced a bill to address the state's food waste problem.

What's happening?

As ecoRI News reported, Carson's proposed bill, H7735, would apply to catered events of 50 or more people. If passed, the bill would require caterers to submit plans for how they will dispose of food waste before receiving permits under the Organics Diversion at Catered Events Act.

Businesses currently aren't required to compost their food waste, and hauling it to a landfill is cheaper. But if the law takes effect at the start of 2027, caterers would face a fine of $500 for not having a food waste plan in place.

Why is leftover food important?

The entire state has only one landfill, where an estimated 80,000 tons of food ends up annually. Experts say the landfill will reach capacity within the next two decades.

Other nearby states already ship their waste to other states when their landfills fill up. However, this is merely a temporary fix and an expensive solution.

"That's a tremendous burden on taxpayers and private waste haulers," Carson said.

Restaurant and catering company food waste is a mounting issue worldwide, as those scraps slowly break down while releasing planet-heating gases.

Are restaurants and caterers doing anything about this?

Carson's bill would hold companies accountable for their environmental harm and reduce pollution in communities. However, such measures often face opposition due to the costs, labor, and resources required for compliance.

There is already a food waste ban in place in the Ocean State to limit food waste produced by educational institutions. However, enforcement has been questionable without the threat of legitimate penalties.

"It makes no sense to pass a law no one has to pay attention to," Warren Heyman of the Rhode Island School Recycling Project said.

Food businesses are getting creative with their waste management protocols thanks to innovative food recyclers and repurposing strategies for scraps.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Though catering leftovers are a significant source of food waste, it's important to remember that wasteful habits often begin at home. The average American household wastes around $1,500 of food each year.

Not only does this strain overflowing landfills, but it also means the lost money could be put to better use.

If you are interested in reducing your personal food waste, learn more about composting food scraps and how to make the most of your leftovers. You can also ask restaurants and catering companies about their food waste policies before supporting their businesses so your spending aligns with your values.

From families' dining out to catered events with hundreds of people, reducing food waste is something everyone can do with a bit of mindfulness and prioritization.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.